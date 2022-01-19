5 Times Parineeti Chopra gave us travel goals

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the movies The Girl on the Train and Jabariya Jodi. The diva loves acting as well as travelling. Her social media is flooded with pictures from her travel diaries that would encourage anyone and everyone to go on a vacation. Here's a rundown of all the times Parineeti Chopra gave us travel inspiration.
The actress gave us some serious winter feels with this photo from Soho in London. With the perfect breezy weather and the city lights in the backdrop, Parineeti looked straight out of fairytale.
Besides making frequent trips to London, the diva stayed in the capital for quite some time for the shooting of her movie The Girl On The Train.
Parineeti Chopra has been to several states of the USA however it seems like New York is her favourite go-to place. The diva took to her Instagram to share various fun pictures from her trip. In the click, she can be seen casually exploring around the streets of Manhattan in a cute white sweatshirt dress.
The Ishaqzaade actress always makes sure to live every day to the fullest. A few years back she went to Munich, Germany to celebrate white Christmas.
The diva gave us some serious FOMO when she shared pictures from her trip to Austria's St. Wolfgang. She looked like a vision posing against the majestic backdrop of snow-covered Alps.f