5 Times Parineeti Chopra gave us travel goals

Published on Jan 19, 2022 06:08 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Parineeti Chopra's travel diaries

    Parineeti Chopra's travel diaries

    Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the movies The Girl on the Train and Jabariya Jodi. The diva loves acting as well as travelling. Her social media is flooded with pictures from her travel diaries that would encourage anyone and everyone to go on a vacation. Here's a rundown of all the times Parineeti Chopra gave us travel inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    London diaries

    London diaries

    The actress gave us some serious winter feels with this photo from Soho in London. With the perfect breezy weather and the city lights in the backdrop, Parineeti looked straight out of fairytale.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    The girl in London

    The girl in London

    Besides making frequent trips to London, the diva stayed in the capital for quite some time for the shooting of her movie The Girl On The Train.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    New York Times

    New York Times

    Parineeti Chopra has been to several states of the USA however it seems like New York is her favourite go-to place. The diva took to her Instagram to share various fun pictures from her trip. In the click, she can be seen casually exploring around the streets of Manhattan in a cute white sweatshirt dress.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Holidaying in Germany

    Holidaying in Germany

    The Ishaqzaade actress always makes sure to live every day to the fullest. A few years back she went to Munich, Germany to celebrate white Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    The perfect vacation

    The perfect vacation

    The diva gave us some serious FOMO when she shared pictures from her trip to Austria's St. Wolfgang. She looked like a vision posing against the majestic backdrop of snow-covered Alps.f

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram