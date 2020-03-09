/
/
/
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share screen space for the third time in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The stars recently stepped out in style to promote their upcoming movie. Check out their photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5068 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 9, 2020 12:06 pm
1 / 6
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share screen space for the third time in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The stars recently stepped out in style to promote their upcoming movie. Arjun and Parineeti who share a great camaraderie were in a jolly mood during the promotions. Speaking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the trailer of the film dropped a few days ago. The trailer received a mixed response from the audience. Apart from Arjun and Parineeti, it also stars Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav. The film is all set to hit the theatre screens on 20th March. As we look forward to it, check out Arjun and Parineeti's latest photos from their recent promotional event.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Looking dapper
Arjun was at his stylish best at the event.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
Pretty as always
Parineeti, on the other hand, looked stunning in a grey pantsuit and white crop top. She completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Great Camaraderie
Arjun and Parineeti share a great bond with each other and are often seen pulling each other's legs. The duo is friendship goals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
All smiles
The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs as well.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Going by the trailer, it begins with Parineeti aka Sandeep Kaur seeking Arjun aka Pinky's help to get out of the city to save her life. However, she gets caught in a trap. It shows several interesting elements of both.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment