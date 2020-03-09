Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share screen space for the third time in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The stars recently stepped out in style to promote their upcoming movie. Arjun and Parineeti who share a great camaraderie were in a jolly mood during the promotions. Speaking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the trailer of the film dropped a few days ago. The trailer received a mixed response from the audience. Apart from Arjun and Parineeti, it also stars Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav. The film is all set to hit the theatre screens on 20th March. As we look forward to it, check out Arjun and Parineeti's latest photos from their recent promotional event.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani