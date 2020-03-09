Home
/
Photos
/
Parineeti Chopra
/
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share screen space for the third time in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The stars recently stepped out in style to promote their upcoming movie. Check out their photos!
5068 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions

    Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions

    Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share screen space for the third time in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The stars recently stepped out in style to promote their upcoming movie. Arjun and Parineeti who share a great camaraderie were in a jolly mood during the promotions. Speaking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the trailer of the film dropped a few days ago. The trailer received a mixed response from the audience. Apart from Arjun and Parineeti, it also stars Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav. The film is all set to hit the theatre screens on 20th March. As we look forward to it, check out Arjun and Parineeti's latest photos from their recent promotional event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Looking dapper

    Looking dapper

    Arjun was at his stylish best at the event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    Parineeti, on the other hand, looked stunning in a grey pantsuit and white crop top. She completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Great Camaraderie

    Great Camaraderie

    Arjun and Parineeti share a great bond with each other and are often seen pulling each other's legs. The duo is friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs as well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

    Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

    Going by the trailer, it begins with Parineeti aka Sandeep Kaur seeking Arjun aka Pinky's help to get out of the city to save her life. However, she gets caught in a trap. It shows several interesting elements of both.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a dream in a yellow traditional attire as she is spotted at her dance class
PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a dream in a yellow traditional attire as she is spotted at her dance class
Ranveer Singh to Virat Kohli: 6 times celebs ruled airport looks with their style statements; Check Photos
Ranveer Singh to Virat Kohli: 6 times celebs ruled airport looks with their style statements; Check Photos
BTS Member Suga Birthday Special: Here\'s a look at the times Min Yoongi rocked different hair colours
BTS Member Suga Birthday Special: Here's a look at the times Min Yoongi rocked different hair colours
PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan grabs the attention of onlookers as he makes his way to Karan Johar\'s residence
PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan grabs the attention of onlookers as he makes his way to Karan Johar's residence
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff along with sister Krishna promote Baaghi 3 at a theatre in the city
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff along with sister Krishna promote Baaghi 3 at a theatre in the city
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh\'s splendid saree looks are hard to miss; Check it out
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh's splendid saree looks are hard to miss; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement