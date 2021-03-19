Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars that show they share a good bond

1 / 10

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures together

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved and adored on-screen pairs in the Bollywood industry. Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut opposite Parineeti Chopra in 2012 romantic action Ishaqzaade. The movie went ahead to become a huge blockbuster and the Kapoor-Chopra jodi received lot of appreciation for their on-screen chemistry with each other. Later, the two actors reunited to play the lead characters for the sequel of 2007 movie Namastey London, titled Namaste England. This 2018 romantic drama was directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. In 2019, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor set out to make their third movie together, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This Dibankar Banerjee directorial is a black comedy drama that was supposed to release in the theatres in March 2020. But due to the pandemic, the movie didn't release for over a year and has now released on March 19, 2021, opening to great reviews. Having done a couple of movies together and having known each other from the very beginning of their career, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor share a great bond with each other. Here are pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor that prove the two share a great relation. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram