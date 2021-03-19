Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Parineeti Chopra
/
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars that show they share a good bond

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars that show they share a good bond

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor share a great camaraderie with each other. Read ahead to take a look at their adorable pictures that will prove the same.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:47 am
  • 1 / 10
    Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures together

    Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures together

    Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved and adored on-screen pairs in the Bollywood industry. Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut opposite Parineeti Chopra in 2012 romantic action Ishaqzaade. The movie went ahead to become a huge blockbuster and the Kapoor-Chopra jodi received lot of appreciation for their on-screen chemistry with each other. Later, the two actors reunited to play the lead characters for the sequel of 2007 movie Namastey London, titled Namaste England. This 2018 romantic drama was directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. In 2019, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor set out to make their third movie together, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This Dibankar Banerjee directorial is a black comedy drama that was supposed to release in the theatres in March 2020. But due to the pandemic, the movie didn't release for over a year and has now released on March 19, 2021, opening to great reviews. Having done a couple of movies together and having known each other from the very beginning of their career, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor share a great bond with each other. Here are pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor that prove the two share a great relation. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    “Living the LOVE”

    “Living the LOVE”

    Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor click a selfie with hundreds of their fans present at a promotional event of their movie.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    The Ishaqzaade stars get clicked as they goof around with each other.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The right thing to do

    The right thing to do

    Arjun Kapoor is seen folding hands in front of Parineeti Chopra while she stands looking angrily at him.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Making memories

    Making memories

    The actors burst out laughing while shooting for a song together.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    “3am friend? Totally”

    “3am friend? Totally”

    Parineeti shares an adorable picture with Arjun as she reveals that he is “totally” her “3 AM friend”.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    “Behind the scenes”

    “Behind the scenes”

    The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars twin with each other and reveal this is what happens “behind the scenes”.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Nature calling

    Nature calling

    Parineeti and Arjun enjoying the beauty of the nature.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Late night shenanigans

    Late night shenanigans

    The two look exhausted as they work together at night.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Swinging their way into happiness

    Swinging their way into happiness

    Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor get clicked as they enjoy their swing ride.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram