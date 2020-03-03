/
Parineeti Chopra: Inside Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress' incredible collection of luxury bags
Parineeti Chopra is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. Right from swanky cars, luxurious abodes to expensive accessories, Chopra is often spotted flaunting some of the most expensive accessories ever. She has an incredible collection of bags. Here's a quick look at some of her expensive bags.
Mumbai
Published: March 3, 2020 04:39 pm
Parineeti Chopra's collection of bags
Parineeti Chopra is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. The actress was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. Up next, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Arjun will be essaying the role of a Haryanvi Police Officer, Parineeti will portray the role of a girl who works in a corporate world. The stars recently took to their Instagram page and introduced each other as Sandeep Kaur and Pinky Dahiya. Apart from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti will be seen in The Girl on The Train, which is a remake of American film by the same name. On the professional front, Chopra is doing well. On the personal side, Parineeti knows how to live her life to the fullest. The actress often shares pictures that give us an insight into her happening life. The stunning diva who can buy anything she wants earns owns some of the most expensive things. Right from swanky cars, luxurious abodes, to expensive accessories, Chopra is often spotted flaunting some of the most expensive accessories ever. She has an incredible collection of bags. Here's a quick look at some of her expensive bags.
Louis Vuitton Bag
The stunning actress was recently spotted flaunting her Louis Vuitton bag. The bag costs a whopping $ 4060 or a whopping Rs 2. 90 lakhs.
Louis Vuitton backpack
Parineeti is a travel freak. She often takes time out of her hectic schedule to travel the world. The diva owns a Louis Vuitton backpack that costs around 2 lakh.
Yves Saint Laurent Fanny Pack
The actress is a proud owner of Yves Saint Laurent Fanny Pack Belt Bag which costs around 1 lakh.
Saint Laurent's Noe Rive Gauche Tote Bag
The Jabariya Jodi actress owns a Saint Laurent's Noe Rive Gauche Tote Bag worth $1, 475.
Fendi Tote Bag
The stunning actress is often seen flaunting her Fendi toge bag which costs around Rs 1. 3 lakh.
