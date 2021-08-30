Parineeti Chopra: PHOTOS of the celebrity flaunting her perfectly toned body

13 minutes ago  |  2.9K
   
    Parineeti Chopra giving fitness goals by maintaining her perfect shape

    Parineeti Chopra giving fitness goals by maintaining her perfect shape

    Parineeti Chopra is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She made her acting debut in 2011 by playing a supporting character in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and then as the leading character in Ishaqzaade in 2012. Parineeti Chopra has entertained her fans by giving phenomenal performances on-screen, and has been bagging many praises for giving three back to back successful movies that include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina. Along with her work, Parineeti Chopra is also often spotted making the headlines for being a fitness freak. Here are pictures of Parineeti Chopra flaunting her perfectly toned body. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

    Sun-kissed

    Parineeti Chopra shares a sun-kissed picture of her in a sleeveless deep V-neck blue dress.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

    #Internationalyogaday

    Parineeti wishes all her fans and followers on International Yoga Day by sharing her picture while practicing different aasans.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

    “Celebrating first abs”

    The actor share a video of herself flaunting her “first abs” as she celebrates working hard.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

    “Post training bliss”

    Parineeti Chopra gets clicked relaxing after her workout as she captions the picture, “post training bliss”.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram

    “Yoga mornings”

    Parineeti shares a picture of her “yoga mornings” before indulging into some intense meditation and workout.

    Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram