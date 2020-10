1 / 8

A look at Parineeti Chopra's family photos

Parineeti Chopra turns 32 today! On the work front, Parineeti will be collaborating with Arjun Kapoor again after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is one of the most awaited movies of this year. However, its release date has been postponed owing to the current situation prevailing in the country. The actress will be next seen in The Girl On The Train which is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name and the Saina Nehwal Biopic. Fans have always loved her versatile performances. She has delivered since her debut with the hit Ladies vs Ricky Bahl opposite Ranveer Singh and then amazed everyone with her second movie Ishaqzaade in which she played leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actress who is also a talented singer. Parineeti was once a Public Relations Manager at Yash Raj Films; it was during the promotions for Band Baaja Baaraat, Chopra realised that she wanted to become an actress and decided to resign from her executive position with the production firm to attend acting school. Today as she celebrates her birthday lets take a look at some of her special family moments captured in photos.

Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's instagram