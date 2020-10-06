/
/
/
Park Bo Gum: Being friends with BTS' V to rumours of dating Red Velvet's Irene; All about Record of Youth star
Park Bo Gum: Being friends with BTS' V to rumours of dating Red Velvet's Irene; All about Record of Youth star
Park Bo-gum is one of the most popular South Korean actors. He is currently winning hearts with his performance in Record of Youth. Take a look at his unknown facts.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
12802 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 6, 2020 04:35 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6