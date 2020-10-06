Park Bo Gum: Being friends with BTS' V to rumours of dating Red Velvet's Irene; All about Record of Youth star

1 / 6

Facts about Park Bo Gum

Park Bo-gum is one of the most popular South Korean actors. His brilliant acting and charming personality has won millions of hearts worldwide. He currently stars in the popular drama 'Record of Youth' in which he is seen essaying the role of a model and actor Sa Hye-jun. Park Bo-gum's chemistry with co-star Park So-dam, who plays the role of Ahn Jung-ha, an aspiring makeup artist, is currently winning hearts. Fans just can't get enough of the duo's chemistry in the same. Record of Youth also stars Byeon Woo-seok, Shin Ae-ra, Shin Dong-mi, Ha Hee-ra among others. Talking about Park Bo-gum, fans are in love with his character and his spectacular performance as Sa Hye-jun. Previously, Park Bo-gum won hearts with his performances in Love in the Moonlight, Encounter and more. On the personal side, he may not be on Instagram, but the actor is on Twitter. For the uninitiated, he enlisted for his compulsory military training on August 31. Yes, you read it right! However, his Twitter handle is active despite his enlistment. His social media shared photos on the same day as the days of Record of Youth episodes came out. It was previously discovered by some fans that the actor has scheduled the Twitter posts to match the days of the episodes of the show. This sweet gesture made his fans fall in love with him even more. As he continues to impress fans as Sa Hye-jun, here are interesting things you may not know about the talented actor.

Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter