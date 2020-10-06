Park Bo Gum: Being friends with BTS' V to rumours of dating Red Velvet's Irene; All about Record of Youth star

Advertisement
Park Bo-gum is one of the most popular South Korean actors. He is currently winning hearts with his performance in Record of Youth. Take a look at his unknown facts.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 04:35 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Facts about Park Bo Gum

    Facts about Park Bo Gum

    Park Bo-gum is one of the most popular South Korean actors. His brilliant acting and charming personality has won millions of hearts worldwide. He currently stars in the popular drama 'Record of Youth' in which he is seen essaying the role of a model and actor Sa Hye-jun. Park Bo-gum's chemistry with co-star Park So-dam, who plays the role of Ahn Jung-ha, an aspiring makeup artist, is currently winning hearts. Fans just can't get enough of the duo's chemistry in the same. Record of Youth also stars Byeon Woo-seok, Shin Ae-ra, Shin Dong-mi, Ha Hee-ra among others. Talking about Park Bo-gum, fans are in love with his character and his spectacular performance as Sa Hye-jun. Previously, Park Bo-gum won hearts with his performances in Love in the Moonlight, Encounter and more. On the personal side, he may not be on Instagram, but the actor is on Twitter. For the uninitiated, he enlisted for his compulsory military training on August 31. Yes, you read it right! However, his Twitter handle is active despite his enlistment. His social media shared photos on the same day as the days of Record of Youth episodes came out. It was previously discovered by some fans that the actor has scheduled the Twitter posts to match the days of the episodes of the show. This sweet gesture made his fans fall in love with him even more. As he continues to impress fans as Sa Hye-jun, here are interesting things you may not know about the talented actor.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 2 / 6
    Wanted to become a singer-songwriter

    Wanted to become a singer-songwriter

    Before acting, his dream was to become a singer-songwriter. He even sent videos of himself playing the piano and singing. However, he chose to pursue a career in acting. Today, he is one of the most successful stars.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 3 / 6
    Acting debut

    Acting debut

    Park made his debut as an actor by playing a supporting role in the thriller film, Blind. He then starred in Runway Cop and Bridal Mask. His performance in Wonderful Mama won many hearts. He has been a part of many films and shows like The Admirable: Roaring Currents, Encounter, Love in the Moonlight and more.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 4 / 6
    Dating rumours

    Dating rumours

    The actor's chemistry with his 'Love in the Moonlight' was so loved that many believed they were a couple in real life. The actor was even rumoured to be dating Red Velvet's Irene, his co-host in Music Bank.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 5 / 6
    Friends with BTS' V

    Friends with BTS' V

    Park Bo-gum is good friends with BTS' V aka Taehyung.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 6 / 6
    Japanese album

    Japanese album

    On March 18, 2020, Park released his first Japanese album Blue Bird. It received a lot of love from his fans.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

