PHOTOS: 6 times Park Bo Gum’s dazzling smile left us star-struck

First debuting as an actor in 2011 with a supporting role in the thriller film ‘Blind’, Park Bo Gum has steadily worked his way to the top. Over the decade later, the actor has gained recognition for his diverse roles in film and television, from a psychopathic lawyer in ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), to a genius ‘Go’ player in ‘Reply 1988’ (2015), and even a model who overcomes various hardships to see success as an actor in ‘Record of Youth’ (2020). In August 2020, Park Bo Gum enlisted in the South Korean military as part of the Navy’s military band, to carry out his mandatory service. With his service set to officially set to conclude on April 30, 2022, Park Bo Gum’s agency recently confirmed his first activity post his military discharge. The actor will be making his comeback to the entertainment industry by taking on the position of one of the hosts for the esteemed Baeksang Arts Awards, scheduled for May 6. As we await his return, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the talented star.
Photo Credit : News1
Park Bo Gum poses for an adorable click!
Park Bo Gum's graduation photos are certainly some for the books!
Park Bo Gum flashes a sweet heart at an event.
Park Bo Gum looks chic as always in this classic black tux.
Park Bo Gum's dazzling smile in this sweet selfie for the finale!
Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum's Official Twitter Account
