1 / 6

Look at the 3 popular stars of the industry greet everyone as they fly out to France!

On June 24, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum arrived at the airport to fly together for the fashion powerhouse Celine’s show at the Men’s Paris Fashion Week and they dress amazingly well as they fly out to France! Kim Taehyung, also known professionally as V, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. In 2016, V made his acting debut with a supporting role in KBS2's historical drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ under his real name. He also collaborated with bandmate Jin on a duet for its soundtrack entitled ‘It's Definitely You’. To celebrate BTS' fourth anniversary, V released ‘4 O'Clock’ on June 8, 2017, a song he co-produced with bandmate RM. In 2021, V participated in the original soundtrack for the Studio N drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’, which premiered on December 6. Titled ‘Christmas Tree’, and released on December 24, the song debuted at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned V his first solo entry on the chart. Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘LALISA’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist. Park Bo Gum gained recognition for his diverse range of roles in film and television, notably, a psychopathic lawyer in ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), a genius Go player in ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–2016), a Joseon Crown Prince in ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016), a free-spirited man who falls for an older woman in ‘Encounter’ (2018), and a model who overcomes various hardships to become a successful actor in ‘Record of Youth’ (2020).

Photo Credit : News1