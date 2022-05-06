PHOTOS: Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Kim Tae Ri & more dazzle on the red carpet at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

Published on May 06, 2022 05:48 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Hosts: Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, Park Bo Gum

    The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards are taking place today on May 6, at 4:15 pm IST. Hosted actor Park Bo Gum, singer and actor Suzy, and comedian and MC Shin Dong Yup, this year’s ceremony is taking place at KINTEX, Ilsan, South Korea. First introduced in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in South Korea. Established for the development of Korean pop culture and art, the ceremony recognises excellence in the films, television and theatre in the country. The nominees for the 2022 edition include massive names like Kim Tae Ri, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Hae In, Lee Se Young and many more. Prior to the show itself, the red carpet ceremony took place, and the stars in attendance blew us away with their glitz and glamour! Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2022 58th Baeksang Arts Awards’ red carpet:

    Photo Credit : News1

    Lee Jung Jae

    Lee Jung Jae

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae offers a sweet smile.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Park So Dam

    Park So Dam

    The actress is nominated for 'Best Actor (Female)' this year for the movie 'Special Cargo'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Tae Ri

    Kim Tae Ri

    Kim Tae Ri looks like a vision in white!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Lee Junho

    Lee Junho

    The 2PM member and talented actor looks dapper in this outfit!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim So Yeon

    Kim So Yeon

    Kim So Yeon looks absolutely graceful in this sleek black number!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Girls' Generation's YoonA

    Girls' Generation's YoonA

    YoonA waves a hand in greeting as she arrives for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Koo Kyo Hwan

    Koo Kyo Hwan

    The 'D.P.' star looks charming on the red carpet in his black tux.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Ok Ja Yeon

    Ok Ja Yeon

    Also a nominee tonight, Ok Ja Yeon looks as glamourous as ever in this dress!

    Photo Credit : News1

    SHINee's Key

    SHINee's Key

    SHINee's Key graces the Baeksang red carpet in style!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Lee Mi Joo

    Lee Mi Joo

    Lee Mi Joo brings a youthful glow in this classic dress.

    Photo Credit : News1