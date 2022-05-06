PHOTOS: Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Kim Tae Ri & more dazzle on the red carpet at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

1 / 11

Hosts: Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, Park Bo Gum

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards are taking place today on May 6, at 4:15 pm IST. Hosted actor Park Bo Gum, singer and actor Suzy, and comedian and MC Shin Dong Yup, this year’s ceremony is taking place at KINTEX, Ilsan, South Korea. First introduced in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in South Korea. Established for the development of Korean pop culture and art, the ceremony recognises excellence in the films, television and theatre in the country. The nominees for the 2022 edition include massive names like Kim Tae Ri, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Hae In, Lee Se Young and many more. Prior to the show itself, the red carpet ceremony took place, and the stars in attendance blew us away with their glitz and glamour! Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2022 58th Baeksang Arts Awards’ red carpet:

Photo Credit : News1