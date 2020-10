1 / 7

Meet the terrific cast of Wonderland

The upcoming South Korean movie 'Wonderland' is creating a huge buzz lately. According to Soompi, Wonderland will tell the story of a simulated universe in which people are able to reunite with their loved ones with whom they can no longer interact in reality. Apart from the amazing plot, another reason that puts the movie in the 'watch list' is its terrific cast. For the uninitiated, Wonderland stars Gong Yoo, Park Bo-gum, Suzy, Choi Woo-shik, Tang Wei, and Jung Yu-mi. Yes, you read it right. A few days ago, it was reported that the movie might release on Netflix soon. Reportedly, the production house is still in talks with Netflix to release the movie on the platform internationally. According to AllKpop, nothing is confirmed yet. Also, Wonderland will not be released on Netflix in South Korea and China as the production house is planning for theatrical release of the film. The news of the movie releasing on Netflix has left many beyond excited. For the unversed, Wonderland is directed by Kim Tae-yong. As we all eagerly look forward to the movie, here's all you need to know about the cast and their roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images/Suzy Instagram