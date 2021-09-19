PHOTOS: 6 flattering dresses on the gorgeous and brilliant actress Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young, born February 12, 1990, is a South Korean actress. She is best known for her leading roles in the hit films 'Scandal Makers' (2008), 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012) and 'On Your Wedding Day' (2018), and the television series 'Oh My Ghost' (2015), 'Strong Woman Bong-soon' (2017), 'Abyss' (2019) and 'Doom at Your Service' (2021). Park Bo Young made her official acting debut in the 2006 high school television series ‘Secret Campus’ alongside fellow newcomer Lee Min Ho. Among the notable projects during the early stage in her career are the historical epic ‘The King and I’ and Peabody Award-winning teen drama ‘Jungle Fish’ with Kim Soo Hyun, based on a true story that depicts the pressures placed on students to achieve and gain admission to prestigious colleges and universities. Park Bo Young rose to fame after starring opposite Cha Tae Hyun in comedy ‘Scandal Makers’, which drew 8.3 million viewers to become the number one top grosser of 2008 and one of Korean cinema's biggest hits. Described by Variety as "excellent" in her role as a spunky teenage mom, Park Bo Young’s much-praised performance swept Best New Actress awards in 2009. She was also dubbed as "Nation's Little Sister" because of its success. She then starred in a short film directed by Lee Hyun Seung, human rights-themed omnibus ‘If You Were Me 4’ in 2009. In December 2020, Park Bo Young was cast in fantasy romance series ‘Doom at Your Service’ alongside Seo In Guk, which premiered on May 10, 2021, on tvN. In April 2021, she also began filming Um Tae Hwa's disaster thriller film ‘Concrete Utopia’ alongside Lee Byung Hun and Park Seo Joon.
Park Bo Young looks semi-casual and completely gorgeous in the pink and white wrap around dress.
Park Bo Young looks like a high school girl in her denim blue dress with large white buttons and a shining smile!
Park Bo Young looks mature with a bold red lip, slicked back bun and a white, flowy dress with a cinched waist.
Park Bo Young looks drop dead gorgeous in her flowy, off the shoulder navy blue gown that fits her like a glove!
Park Bo Young looks clean and sharp in her white fitted suit dress and cream-coloured heels.