PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Do You Like Brahms’ star Park Eun Bin displayed her brilliant fashion sense

1 / 6

Take a glance at the various outfits worn by the gorgeous actress, Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin debuted at the age of five and has acted in numerous television series as a child actress and younger version of various characters. She played her first leading role in time-traveling romance ‘Operation Proposal’ (2012). After Operation Proposal, she went back to supporting roles until she gained recognition for her role in a youth ensemble cast series about a group of early 20s young women, ‘Hello, My Twenties!’ in 2016 and its sequel in 2017. From 2017 onwards, Park Eun Bin has starred in leading roles in various dramas. In 2017, she was cast in a legal crime ‘Judge vs. Judge’, followed by a horror thriller ‘The Ghost Detective’ in 2018. Park Eun Bin received the most successful series in her career to date with 2019-2020 sport workplace ‘Hot Stove League’. The drama achieved a peak rating of more than 20% after starting with 3%, and has won Best Drama among several nominations at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. Park Eun Bin was cast as a violinist in 2020 musical romance drama ‘Do You Like Brahms?’. In 2021, she played an exceptional role as Crown Prince Lee Hwi in the historical drama ‘The King's Affection’.The story is set during the Joseon Dynasty, at a time when twins were considered an ominous sign. As a result, when the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins, an order is sent to kill the daughter. To save her, she is secretly sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin daughter Dam Yi returns to the palace to work as a maid. When the male twin, Lee Hwi, loses his life through a case of mistaken identity, their mother, having recognised her daughter as court maid Dam Yi, persuades her to take Lee Hwi's place. Although she distances herself from everybody, Yi Hwi (Dami) starts developing feelings for Jung Ji Woon (Rowoon), her original first love and later teacher who comes from a noble family. In 2022, she is playing the titular role in ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo’, who is a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder, but with a high Intelligence quotient and low Emotional intelligence and poor social skills.

Photo Credit : News1