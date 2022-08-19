PHOTOS: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and more attend final episode viewing event

Published on Aug 19, 2022 09:05 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 8
    Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh

    Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh

    On August 18, a few cast members of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ attended a live viewing event for the final episode of the series, joining 300 fans at the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul, South Korea. Director Yoo In Shik was joined by the main cast members including Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young. Ha Yoon Kyung, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Joo Hyun Young at the event. Starring Park Eun Bin in the titular role, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ aired from June 29 to August 18, and followed a genius lawyer on the autism spectrum, Woo Young Woo, as she dealt with different situations and grew through the process. Starting off with an average nationwide viewership rating of 0.948 percent, the ENA series recorded its personal best viewership ratings with its final episode (17.534 percent) as per Nielsen Korea. Check out some photos from the event.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 8
    Park Eun Bin

    Park Eun Bin

    Park Eun Bin - Our leading leading, Woo Young Woo!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 8
    Kang Tae Oh

    Kang Tae Oh

    Kang Tae Oh - Our 'Green Flag', Lee Jun Ho!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 8
    Kang Ki Young

    Kang Ki Young

    Kang Ki Young - Our favourite mentor, Jung Myung Seok!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 8
    Ha Yoon Kyung

    Ha Yoon Kyung

    Ha Yoon Kyung - Our 'Spring's Sunshine', Choi Soo Yeon!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Joo Jong Hyuk

    Joo Jong Hyuk

    Joo Jong Hyuk - Our 'Tactician' looking for redemption, Kwon Min Woo!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 8
    Joo Hyun Young

    Joo Hyun Young

    Joo Hyun Young - Our true bestie, Dong Geu Rami!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 8 / 8
    Extraordinary Attorney Woo

    Extraordinary Attorney Woo

    The cast of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' joined by Director Yoo In Shik!

    Photo Credit : News1