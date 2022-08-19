PHOTOS: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and more attend final episode viewing event

1 / 8

Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh

On August 18, a few cast members of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ attended a live viewing event for the final episode of the series, joining 300 fans at the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul, South Korea. Director Yoo In Shik was joined by the main cast members including Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young. Ha Yoon Kyung, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Joo Hyun Young at the event. Starring Park Eun Bin in the titular role, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ aired from June 29 to August 18, and followed a genius lawyer on the autism spectrum, Woo Young Woo, as she dealt with different situations and grew through the process. Starting off with an average nationwide viewership rating of 0.948 percent, the ENA series recorded its personal best viewership ratings with its final episode (17.534 percent) as per Nielsen Korea. Check out some photos from the event.

Photo Credit : News1