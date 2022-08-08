PHOTOS: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Park Eun Bin, Ha Yoon Kyung & Joo Jong Hyuk head to Bali

1 / 6

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun Bin

On August 8, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Park Eun Bin, Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Jong Hyuk set off on a well-earned vacation to Bali, Indonesia. Although not a reward vacation due to scheduling issues, some members of the cast and crew of the currently airing ENA series are going to Bali for six days and four nights as a personal trip, including director Yoo In Sik. Previously, fellow cast member Kang Ki Young was also scheduled to accompany the team, but the actor, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, cast member Kang Tae Oh will also not be joining the team due to his upcoming military enlistment. Presently well into its second half, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ follows Park Eun Bin as the titular character Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer on the autism spectrum, who joins a major law firm. Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Joo Jong Hyuk portray important characters who are Woo Young Woo’s colleagues.

Photo Credit : News1