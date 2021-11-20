6 stylish PHOTOS of 'Strong Woman Bong Soon' star Park Hyung Sik that showcases his amazing fashion sense

1 / 6

Chic and Cool!

K-Pop idol, singer, actor and performer - Park Hyung Sik dons many hats effortlessly, however, there is one 'secret' talent many fans might not be aware of, which is the fact that he is an amazing fashionista as well! Known for his lean physique, Park Hyung Sik looks chic and presentable in all his appearances! In 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', he transformed into a young king from the Silla dynasty. In the Korean remake of the popular American drama 'Suits', he looked dapper in well-fitted suits, playing a young rookie lawyer with an excellent memory. However, it is no denying that he looked the best in the 2017 rom-com drama 'Strong Woman Bogn Soon' opposite Park Bo Young. Looking uber stylish in high-fashion coats, jackets, suits and turtlenecks, Park Hyung Sik looked every inch a smart, well-dressed and exuberant CEO, earning brownie points from K-drama fans around the world! Take a look at 6 of Park Hyung Sik's best outfits for some serious fashion inspiration.

Photo Credit : News1