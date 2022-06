1 / 6

Park Hyung Sik

Actor, singer and dancer Park Hyung Sik first officially debuted in 2010, as a member of the boy band ZE:A. The following year, he began his career as a musical theatre artist, with the project ‘Temptation of Wolves’. With 2012, came Park Hyung Sik’s official beginnings in the world of television dramas, with his role in SBS’ ‘I Remember You’. In 2013, Park Hyung Sik was also a part of the hit teen series ‘The Heirs’, alongside Park Shin Hye, Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo Bin, and more. In the following years, he had a series of roles which increasingly boosted his popularity further, including ‘High Society’ (2015), and ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016). Park Hyung Sik’s first leading role came about through the 2017 JTBC series ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’, which was a critical and commercial success. More recently, he starred in the mini-series ‘Soundtrack #1’ alongside Han So Hee in 2022. While we await his next project, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the star in a special gallery.

Photo Credit : News1