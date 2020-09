1 / 10

Park Min-young's gorgeous selfies

Park Min-young is one popular South Korean actress who has been winning hearts with her spectacular performances. She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and has since starred in many series like City Hunter, Glory Jane, A New Leaf, Healer, Her Private Life and more. Her remarkable performance in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim was loved by the masses. Her chemistry with co-star Park Seo-joon was so convincing that many fans started believing that they were in an actual relationship. Time and again, she has opened up about dating rumours and also denied dating Park Seo-joon. She even clarified that she is not getting married. On the other hand, Park Min-young is very active on social media. She enjoys great popularity. From sharing beautiful selfies to sharing pictures from the sets and more, Park Min-young's social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Speaking of that, here are a few selfies of the actress that will leave you mesmerised for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram