PHOTOS: 6 times Park Min Young made our hearts flutter with her drop dead gorgeous visuals

1 / 6

Flower Doll!

'Queen of Korean drama rom-coms', Park Min Young is indeed the queen of our hearts! The beautiful and talented actress was born on March 4, 1986, in Seoul, South Korea. Park Min Young made her entertainment debut in an SK Telecom commercial in 2005. The next stop was obviously acting, she launched her acting career a year later in the hit sitcom 'High Kick!' She did a slew of smaller roles before she earned her big breakthrough with the 2010 drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal', a coming-of-age drama in which she plays an intelligent and resourceful young woman, disguising herself as a boy in order to enter the most prestigious learning institution in Joseon. Her performance earned her several accolades and opened the doors for more exciting projects. Park Min Young has headlined many interesting dramas including 'City Hunter', 'Glory Jane', 'Dr. Jin', 'A New Leaf', 'Healer', 'Remember', 'Queen for Seven Days', 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'Her Private Life' and 'When the Weather Is Fine'. Today we present a catalogue of the best of Park Min Young's pictures which prove our unparalleled love for her.

Photo Credit : News1