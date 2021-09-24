PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous outfits on ‘So Not Worth It’ star Park Se Wan

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the stunning dresses worn by 'So Not Worth It' star Park Se Wan

Park Se Wan, born September 24, 1994, is a South Korean actress. In 2016, Park Se Wan made her television acting debut in KBS2's short drama special 'The Red Teacher'. She started gaining more attention in 2017 with her supporting roles in the coming-of-age series 'School 2017' and the romantic-comedy drama 'I'm Not a Robot'. In December 2018, Park Se Wan starred in the youth drama 'Just Dance', based on the documentary of the same name, alongside Jang Dong Yoon with whom she appeared in 'School 2017'. It was her first lead role. Her role as ‘Park Eun Hye’ in the crime thriller film ‘No Mercy’ which is about a woman (Lee Si Young) seeks to take revenge when her young sister (Park Se Wan) disappears and she finds out that her sister suffered violence and sexual abuse from school bullies was criminally underrated. Her acting skills as an intellectually disabled person honestly hurts your heart. On the other side of the spectrum, her role as Se Wan in the latest Netflix sitcom ‘So Not Worth It’ was also universally loved for being a ‘no-nonsense’ and hard working girl who comically falls in love with another student on campus. She also worked with Kwak Dong Yeon of ‘Vincenzo’ fame in ‘Never Twice’ as a young single mother who works hard to provide a comfortable future for her child.

