Happy Birthday Park Seo Joon: 5 fascinating facts about The Marvels star that will leave you impressed

Park Seo Joon has turned 33 years old today! We know him as the mighty Moo Myung from Hwarang or the charismatic boss Lee Young Joon from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim! The actor has graced our screens in many roles and we have loved them in all! Recently, Seo Joon has also been confirmed to be starring in MCU's The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Jude Law. Seo Joon's presence and acting abilities have made him one of the finest actors in the Korean film industry. But, apart from his dramas, there are other interesting facts about the star that fans must not miss out on! Take a look at them below.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
We bet you didn't know this about your favourite star! Park Seo Joon has learnt how to interact in Spanish.
The actor uses Park Seo Joon as his stage name after debuting as an actor. His real name is Park Yong Kyu.
Park Seo Joon rose to fame with the k-drama 'She Was Pretty.' The drama is still available on Netflix. Go check it out now, if you haven't already.
Park Seo Joon, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy are known as the Wooga Squad! They share a close and have often supported each other's works publicly.
For those of you who didn't know, Park Seo Joon had a cameo in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla