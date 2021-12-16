Happy Birthday Park Seo Joon: 5 fascinating facts about The Marvels star that will leave you impressed

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon has turned 33 years old today! We know him as the mighty Moo Myung from Hwarang or the charismatic boss Lee Young Joon from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim! The actor has graced our screens in many roles and we have loved them in all! Recently, Seo Joon has also been confirmed to be starring in MCU's The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Jude Law. Seo Joon's presence and acting abilities have made him one of the finest actors in the Korean film industry. But, apart from his dramas, there are other interesting facts about the star that fans must not miss out on! Take a look at them below.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES