Park Seo Joon's mirror selcas

Park Seo-joon is one of the most popular and successful actors in the South Korean industry. The handsome actor turns a year older today and his fans around the world are leaving no stone unturned to shower love on their favourite star. From sharing his handsome selcas, brilliant acting moments and adorable videos, Park Seo-joon is trending and it speaks for his immense popularity. As we know, he is incredibly good-looking, tall and has a great personality. By taking up interesting and challenging roles, he has proved how excellent he is as an actor! Park Seo-joon is popularly known for his roles in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, She Was Pretty, and Itaewon Class. If you're a big fan of his, then you might already know that he was a part of the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Currently, he is prepping for his upcoming film, alongside IU. Fans are beyond excited for his upcoming film as he is playing the role of a professional soccer player who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach and is given the responsibility of training a team. On the personal side, as we know, Park Seo-joon likes to stay connected to his fans and hence, he is very active on social media. From sharing his handsome selcas to cute moments with dog Simba, Park Seo-joon can leave everyone crushing on him. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his mirror selcas to make you happy.

Photo Credit : Park Seo Joon Instagram