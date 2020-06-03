Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon's handsome selfies will make you go weak in the knees

1 / 7

Park Seo Joon's handsome selfies

Park Seo-joon is one of South Korea's top actors. He is not just a brilliant actor, but his charming personality and good looks can easily make anyone go weak in their knees. He is popularly known for his remarkable performances in K-dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, She Was Pretty, and more. He was also a part of the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Park Seo-joon played the role of Min-hyuk, the friend of Kim Ki-woo, portrayed by Choi Woo-shik. His performance in South Korean drama Itaewon Class won many hearts. Up next, Park Seo-joon is prepping for his upcoming film opposite K-Pop singer IU. The film is tentatively titled Dream. Fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to his film as he plays a professional soccer play who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach and hence, he is given the responsibility of training a team. Speaking about his social media presence, he is one active celebrity. He keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts. Earlier, he featured on the cover of T Singapore's June 2020 edition and opened up about giving his fans a glimpse into his life and bringing them closer through social media. The handsome actor said, "In some aspects, sharing my day-to-day life may not be special, but I feel it's worthwhile because I found a way to return favours to my fans." Now anyone who follows the actor on Instagram knows that he is extremely fond of taking selfies. And also, his good looks can easily make the heart skip a beat. On that note, take a look at some of his handsome selfies that'll definitely make you fall in love with him.

Photo Credit : Instagram