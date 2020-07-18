Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon's pictures with his dog Simba are beyond adorable

1 / 6

Park Seo Joon and his dog Simba

Park Seo-joon is one of the popular South Korean celebrities right now. Lately, he has been in the news for many reasons. His performance in the successful South Korean drama Itaewon Class created a huge buzz. He played the role of Park Sae-ro-yi and his chemistry with co-star Kim Da-mi won many hearts. Apart from Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon is known for his incredible performances in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, She Was Pretty, and more. Up next, he has been busy filming his upcoming film Dream. The handsome actor stars opposite singer-actress IU in the same. He plays a professional soccer player who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach and is given the responsibility of training a team. Fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to the film. Apart from his upcoming projects, his social media posts also create a huge buzz. He is very active on social media and his Instagram posts are a delight to his fans. Earlier, Park Seo-joon featured on the cover of T Singapore's June 2020 edition and opened up about giving fans a glimpse into his personal life and bringing them closer. He said, "In some aspects, sharing my day-to-day life may not be special, but I feel it's worthwhile because I found a way to return favours to my fans." The actor keeps sharing his charming selfies on Instagram. Apart from selfies, he also shares his adorable pictures with his dog Simba. Lately, he has been sharing some really cute pictures and videos of his dog. In case you are having a dull day, here are Park Seo-joon's pictures with his dog that'll brighten up your mood.

Photo Credit : Instagram