Park Seo Joon: Did you know the Itaewon Class star is friends with BTS' V? Here are his interesting FACTS

1 / 10

Unknown facts about Park Seo Joon

Park Seo-joon is one of the most talented and bankable stars of South Korea. He won millions of hearts with his spectacular performance in Itaewon Class. The actor played the role of Park Sae-ro-yi in the same. Recently, at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, Park Seo-joon lost the best actor award to Kang Ha Neul. However, many fans of the actor showered him with love and support. Well, apart from Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon has given remarkable and memorable performances in several K-dramas - Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, and She Was Pretty. The actor's excellent performance in each show has made him one of the best and top actors of the current generation. Park Seo-joon was also a part of Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. He essayed the role of Min-hyuk, the friend of Kim Ki-woo, portrayed by Choi Woo-shik in the same. Up next, Park Seo-joon is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film opposite K-Pop singer IU. The movie has already created a huge buzz. The film is tentatively titled Dream. Fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming movie. The actor will be seen playing a professional soccer player who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach and hence, he is given the responsibility of training a team. Park Seo-joon is known to challenge the actor within himself and deliver smashing performances. While a lot is known about his professional life, very little is known about his personal life. On that note, take a look at some of his interesting and unknown facts.

Photo Credit : Instagram