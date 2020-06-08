/
Park Seo Joon: Did you know the Itaewon Class star is friends with BTS' V? Here are his interesting FACTS
Park Seo-joon is one of the most talented and bankable stars of South Korea. While a lot is known about his professional life, very little is known about his personal life. On that note, take a look at some of his interesting and unknown facts.
Unknown facts about Park Seo Joon
Park Seo-joon is one of the most talented and bankable stars of South Korea. He won millions of hearts with his spectacular performance in Itaewon Class. The actor played the role of Park Sae-ro-yi in the same. Recently, at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, Park Seo-joon lost the best actor award to Kang Ha Neul. However, many fans of the actor showered him with love and support. Well, apart from Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon has given remarkable and memorable performances in several K-dramas - Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, and She Was Pretty. The actor's excellent performance in each show has made him one of the best and top actors of the current generation. Park Seo-joon was also a part of Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. He essayed the role of Min-hyuk, the friend of Kim Ki-woo, portrayed by Choi Woo-shik in the same. Up next, Park Seo-joon is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film opposite K-Pop singer IU. The movie has already created a huge buzz. The film is tentatively titled Dream. Fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming movie. The actor will be seen playing a professional soccer player who meets with an incident that forces him to resort to a life of a coach and hence, he is given the responsibility of training a team. Park Seo-joon is known to challenge the actor within himself and deliver smashing performances. While a lot is known about his professional life, very little is known about his personal life. On that note, take a look at some of his interesting and unknown facts.
On-screen kiss
It is a known fact that Park Seo-joon is good friends with Parasite actor Choi Woo-Shik. Much to everyone's surprise, he has also shared an on-screen kiss with Choi Woo-Shik in a sitcom.
Wooga Squad
The actor is a part of Wooga Squad. The members of the squad include Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V aka Taehyung.
He is extremely close to V
In an interview with Esquire Korea, Park Seo-joon opened up about his friendship with BTS' V and said, "I am close to V. It just sort of happened somehow. Given the right situation and time, a brother can become a friend and a friend can become a brother. If we have any concerns, we share, listen, and talk to about it. Even if our positions are different, we have something in common," as translated by Hellokpop.
Pet dog
Park Seo-joon has a dog named Simba.
He has a YouTube channel
Park Seo-joon has a YouTube Channel. Recently, he became the first Korean to receive the YouTube Gold Play Button after his channel surpassed one million subscribers.
Style Icon
He is considered to be a style icon. Be it red carpet events or airport, Park Seo-joon is always dressed up to the mark.
He can sing
Yes, you read it right. He is not just a brilliant actor, but he can sing as well. The actor has recorded soundtracks for some of his dramas such as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and She Was Pretty.
Family man
He is a family man at heart. He is the older of 3 children in the family with two brothers.
An introvert
The actor admitted that he is an introvert.
