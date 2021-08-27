PHOTOS: 6 dashing and dapper looks of Park Seo Joon that every JEOMJU will fawn over

1 / 6

Let's take a look at the different outfits adorned by the man with sleek looks, Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon made his entertainment debut in 2011 by appearing in the music video of Bang Yong-guk's single 'I Remember'. His breakout roles came in 2015 with the dramas Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty. The same year, Park featured in thriller film 'The Chronicles of Evil'. In 2016, Park starred in youth historical drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' alongside Go Ara and Park Hyung-sik. Park found success in the 2017 youth romance drama, 'Fight for My Way' alongside Kim Ji-won. The television series was a major hit in South Korea and topped ratings in its time slot. The same year, he played his first big-screen leading role in action comedy Midnight Runners with Kang Ha-neul. Park won the Best New Actor award at major film award ceremonies such as the Grand Bell Awards and Korean Association of Film Critics Awards. In tvN's 2018 romantic comedy drama 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', Park starred alongside Park Min-young. The series was a hit and Park received positive reviews by critics for his performance, being dubbed the "master of romantic comedy" by Korean press. More recently, Park Seo Joon starred in the occult film The Divine Fury (2019). The same year he served as the special juror for the Asiana International Short Film Festival. He also made a guest appearance in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019).In 2020, he starred in JTBC's drama 'Itaewon Class' as a restaurant owner, based on the webtoon of the same name. The drama was a success, and was praised for its interesting story development and colorful performances. He is also set to star in the sports film Dream as a soccer player turned coach named Yoon Hong-Dae, directed by Lee Byeong-heon.

Photo Credit : Park Seo Joon