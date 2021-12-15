PHOTOS: 6 times 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' star Park Seo Joon won our hearts with his enchanting aura

1 / 6

Dapper in a Tux!

Versatile, talented and handsome are a few adjectives that can be best used to describe Park Seo Joon! Park Seo Joon is a South Korean actor and singer and easily one of the most loved Hallyu stars in the world! He was born on December 16, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea and began acting soon after he was discharged from mandatory military service. He debuted with 'Dream High 2' which also starred GOT7 members JAY B and Jinyoung. He became a household name with 'Fight for my Way'. He then starred in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'Itaewon Class' and made a cameo in 'Record Of Youth'. He has also starred in films like 'Midnight Runners', 'The Divine Fury' and made a brief cameo in 'Parasite'. We will also see him in Marvel's 'The Marvels' alongside Brie Larson. We go down the photo memory lane and pick out 6 photos that truly define his enchanting 'aura' (yes, we said it in Park Seo Joon's voice!)

Photo Credit : News1