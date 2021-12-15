PHOTOS: 6 times 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' star Park Seo Joon won our hearts with his enchanting aura

Versatile, talented and handsome are a few adjectives that can be best used to describe Park Seo Joon! Park Seo Joon is a South Korean actor and singer and easily one of the most loved Hallyu stars in the world! He was born on December 16, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea and began acting soon after he was discharged from mandatory military service. He debuted with 'Dream High 2' which also starred GOT7 members JAY B and Jinyoung. He became a household name with 'Fight for my Way'. He then starred in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'Itaewon Class' and made a cameo in 'Record Of Youth'. He has also starred in films like 'Midnight Runners', 'The Divine Fury' and made a brief cameo in 'Parasite'. We will also see him in Marvel's 'The Marvels' alongside Brie Larson. We go down the photo memory lane and pick out 6 photos that truly define his enchanting 'aura' (yes, we said it in Park Seo Joon's voice!)
Photo Credit : News1
Park Seo Joon poses with a picture of himself at the press conference of 'The Divine Fury'.
Park Seo Joon shows off a sweet hearteu for fans at an event.
Park Seo Joon looks handsome in a maroon sweater as he shows off his adorable eye smile.
Park Seo Joon looks cool and chic in a blue jacket as he strikes a pose at an event.
Park Seo Joon looks like a boyfriend material as he is spotted at the airport.