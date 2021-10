1 / 7

Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye, born on February 18, 1990, is a South Korean actress and singer. You might remember her as Cha Eun Sang from ‘The Heirs’. But Park Shin Hye has had a career that began far before her role as a high school girl that fears no man. Beginning her fame as a child actress in ‘Stairway to Heaven’, Park Shin Hye received her first adult lead role in ‘Tree of Heaven’, following which she scored roles in some of her most remembered roles from her initial days in ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Heartstrings’. With a roster full of more dramas and films, her appearance in ‘The Heirs’ once again skyrocketed her name in the acting industry. Villainous roles and cheery high school girls alike, Park Shin Hye has aced them all and with panache so loud that it would mark her as one of the most sought after actors. Today we present a catalogue of her pretty face that only adds up to the overall vibe of Park Shin Hye.

Photo Credit : News1