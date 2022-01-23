PHOTOS: 6 graceful selfies that will stun fans of the blushing and elegant bride, Park Shin Hye

1 / 6

A mini album on the various looks adorned by the gorgeous Hallyu star, Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye became known when she played the younger version of Choi Ji Woo's character in the popular Korean drama ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2003. Thereafter she expanded her filmography through supporting roles in several television series, most notably as a rebellious teenager in the drama special ‘Very Merry Christmas’ in 2004. She was cast in her first adult leading role in the South Korean-Japanese melodrama ‘Tree of Heaven’ (2006), where she received praise from critics for her performance. The series was also aired in Japan, thus giving Park Shin Hye more exposure abroad. Park Shin Hye gained more recognition after starring as a cross-dressing heroine in the romance comedy music drama ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009) alongside Jang Keun Suk. Despite average ratings in South Korea, the series gained a cult following, and earned high ratings in Japan. In 2013, she featured in the comedy drama film, ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’, which became one of the highest grossing Korean films. She went on to win the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award at the 33rd Korean Association of Film Critics Awards. The same year, she co-starred alongside Lee Min Ho in ‘The Heirs’, a teen drama written by Kim Eun Sook. ‘The Heirs’ enjoyed immense popularity both locally, with a peak rating of 28.6 percent, and internationally, having over one billion cumulative views on the Chinese streaming website iQiyi. Park Shin Hye experienced a surge in popularity domestically and internationally, and became a Hallyu star. In 2020, Park Shin Hye starred in the disaster film ‘#Alive’, based on the original script of Hollywood screenwriter Matt Naylor, alongside Yoo Ah In. The film was commercially successful, being the 7th highest grossing in South Korea for the year 2020. On March 7, 2018, it was confirmed that Park Shin Hye had been in a relationship with actor Choi Tae Joon since late 2017.On November 23, 2021, it was announced that she is pregnant and is preparing for marriage with Choi Tae Joon. They got married on January 22, 2022, in presence of friends and family in a church ceremony in Seoul.

Photo Credit : Instagram