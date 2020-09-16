Record of Youth actress Park So Dam's selfies will make you fall in love with her beauty

1 / 10

A look at Park So Dam's mesmerising selfies

Park So-dam is one of the popular South Korean actresses. She currently stars in Record of Youth. She is portraying the role of Ahn Jung-ha who is a makeup artist. The drama also stars Park Bo-gum and Byun Woo-seok among others. Park So-dam and Park Bo-gum's chemistry is winning the hearts of many. Talking about Park So-dam, in particular, she rose to fame for her role as a demon possessed schoolgirl in The Priests and as Eun Ha-Won in the TV series Cinderella and the Four Knights. She was also a part of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which was a huge hit. For the uninitiated, Parasite won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture. On the personal side, Park So-dam is an active social media user. She shares her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram all the time. Recently, she also treated fans with her selfie with co-stars Park So-gum, Byun Woo-seok, Yang So-min, and Elizabeth Cho. As she continues to give an insight into her amazing life, we've compiled a few selfies of the actress that will leave you mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram