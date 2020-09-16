Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Park So Dam
/
Record of Youth actress Park So Dam's selfies will make you fall in love with her beauty

Record of Youth actress Park So Dam's selfies will make you fall in love with her beauty

Park So-dam is one popular South Korean actress. She is currently winning hearts with her performance in Record of Youth. As she continues to win hearts, take a look at her gorgeous selfies.
76322 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    A look at Park So Dam's mesmerising selfies

    A look at Park So Dam's mesmerising selfies

    Park So-dam is one of the popular South Korean actresses. She currently stars in Record of Youth. She is portraying the role of Ahn Jung-ha who is a makeup artist. The drama also stars Park Bo-gum and Byun Woo-seok among others. Park So-dam and Park Bo-gum's chemistry is winning the hearts of many. Talking about Park So-dam, in particular, she rose to fame for her role as a demon possessed schoolgirl in The Priests and as Eun Ha-Won in the TV series Cinderella and the Four Knights. She was also a part of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which was a huge hit. For the uninitiated, Parasite won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture. On the personal side, Park So-dam is an active social media user. She shares her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram all the time. Recently, she also treated fans with her selfie with co-stars Park So-gum, Byun Woo-seok, Yang So-min, and Elizabeth Cho. As she continues to give an insight into her amazing life, we've compiled a few selfies of the actress that will leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Oh-so-beautiful

    Oh-so-beautiful

    The actress' beautiful selfie will leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    This picture of the actress will make your heart flutter.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Could she be any prettier?

    Could she be any prettier?

    The actress looks ravishing in black dress.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    She is blessed with flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Mirror selca on point

    Mirror selca on point

    What do you think about this hairstyle on her?

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    She has got a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    The actress' beauty will definitely leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    All hearts

    All hearts

    The actress' pretty picture will leave you in awe of her.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    We are so in love with her!

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement