Record of Youth star Park So Dam's 10 PHOTOS that prove she is a pro at clicking mirror selfies

A look at Park So Dam's mirror selfies

Park So-dam is one of the most popular South Korean actresses. She is currently winning hearts with her performance as Ahn Jeong-ha in Record of Youth. For the uninitiated, she plays the role of a makeup artist in the same. The popular drama also stars Park Bo-gum, Byeon Woo-seok, Kwon Soo-hyun, Shin Ae-ra, Shin Dong-mi, Ha Hee-ra, Han Jin-hee among others. Fans are in love with Park So-dam and Park Bo-gum's chemistry in the drama. Her camaraderie with Byeon Woo-seok's character is also creating a huge buzz. There are still four episodes left for the finale and fans are eagerly looking forward to them. Park So-dam earlier rose to fame for her role in The Priests and as Eun Ha-Won in the TV series Cinderella and the Four Knights. She was also a part of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which won Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture. She delivered a spectacular performance as Ki-jung in Parasite. On the personal side, Park So-dam is super active on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her life. From sharing stunning selcas to precious family moments, Park So-dam's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. If you follow the Parasite star on Instagram, then you might have noticed that she is very fond of mirror selfies. She often shares her mirror selcas making fans fall in love with her. Having said that, take a look at these photos that prove her love for mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram