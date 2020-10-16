Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Park So Dam
/
Record of Youth star Park So Dam's 10 PHOTOS that prove she is a pro at clicking mirror selfies

Record of Youth star Park So Dam's 10 PHOTOS that prove she is a pro at clicking mirror selfies

Park So-dam is one of the most popular South Korean actresses. She is very fond of selfies. Today, take a look at her beautiful mirror selcas.
17726 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    A look at Park So Dam's mirror selfies

    A look at Park So Dam's mirror selfies

    Park So-dam is one of the most popular South Korean actresses. She is currently winning hearts with her performance as Ahn Jeong-ha in Record of Youth. For the uninitiated, she plays the role of a makeup artist in the same. The popular drama also stars Park Bo-gum, Byeon Woo-seok, Kwon Soo-hyun, Shin Ae-ra, Shin Dong-mi, Ha Hee-ra, Han Jin-hee among others. Fans are in love with Park So-dam and Park Bo-gum's chemistry in the drama. Her camaraderie with Byeon Woo-seok's character is also creating a huge buzz. There are still four episodes left for the finale and fans are eagerly looking forward to them. Park So-dam earlier rose to fame for her role in The Priests and as Eun Ha-Won in the TV series Cinderella and the Four Knights. She was also a part of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which won Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture. She delivered a spectacular performance as Ki-jung in Parasite. On the personal side, Park So-dam is super active on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her life. From sharing stunning selcas to precious family moments, Park So-dam's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. If you follow the Parasite star on Instagram, then you might have noticed that she is very fond of mirror selfies. She often shares her mirror selcas making fans fall in love with her. Having said that, take a look at these photos that prove her love for mirror selfies.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    The actress looks pretty in white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    She has got a beautiful smile, right?

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Absolute beauty

    Absolute beauty

    She looks stunning in black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This snap will make you say, "Can she be any cuter?"

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    The cool pose

    The cool pose

    The actress' picture will leave you in awe of her beauty for sure.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Style on point

    Style on point

    She looks splendid in that outfit.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Visual Queen

    Visual Queen

    She looks pretty and she knows it!

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    Take cues from the actress on how to nail the all-black look effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Park So Dam Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement