5 Adorable pics of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows in the TV world. The show features Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles of Manik and Nandini respectively. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and the fans have given them a cute hashtag of Manan. The story of the show revolves around the lives of the simple girl, Nandini, and a rich brat, Manik. Their college-based love story offered a couple of goals to the youth. With the huge success of the first season, the makers of the show came up with the second and third seasons as well. After a gap of many years and the show is finally coming up with its 4th season. The chemistry between Niti and Parth is loved by the fans, and here is a glimpse of their bond.
Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram
The actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have started the shoot for the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. Here, they are seen doing interesting poses. Both are twinning in off-white outfits. Parth has sported a casual suit and Niti looks stunning in a white full-length dress.
The duo has a big and bright smile on their faces as they enjoy at a beach in Goa. They are seen partying together on New Year’s eve.
The picture is from one of the shoots of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's previous seasons. Parth is seen holding Niti in his arms in a romantic way as they gaze into each other’s eyes.
Photo Credit : Niti Taylor Instagram
In the BTS picture, the duo is seen making funny faces as they spend the off-shoot moments together.
Parth Samthan and Niti are seen in traditional outfits, as they posed for a selfie. Niti has sported a red lehenga and Parth looks dapper in white sherwani.