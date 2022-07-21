5 Adorable pics of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

1 / 6

Adorable pics of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows in the TV world. The show features Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles of Manik and Nandini respectively. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and the fans have given them a cute hashtag of Manan. The story of the show revolves around the lives of the simple girl, Nandini, and a rich brat, Manik. Their college-based love story offered a couple of goals to the youth. With the huge success of the first season, the makers of the show came up with the second and third seasons as well. After a gap of many years and the show is finally coming up with its 4th season. The chemistry between Niti and Parth is loved by the fans, and here is a glimpse of their bond.

Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram