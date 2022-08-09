1 / 6

5 shirtless PICS of hottie Parth Samthaan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan has a long list of fans owing to his charming looks, ravishing personality and talent. The actor has been winning hearts with his performance in popular shows like Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and others. His chemistry with Niti Taylor is quite popular among the youth. Samthaan is an active social media user. If you scroll through his Instagram, you'd find a lot of shirtless pictures of the star. Anyone who follows him knows that he keeps treating his millions of followers with his shirtless pictures are complete eye candy. In case you've missed out on any, do not worry as we have got you covered. Here are some of his awesome shirtless photos that will certainly make you swoon.

Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram