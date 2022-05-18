5 Times Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s Parth Samthaan flaunted his muscles in sleeveless t-shirts

Published on May 18, 2022
   
    Parth Samthaan toned look

    Paarth Samthaan is among the most stylish and stunning actors in the entertainment industry. He came to the limelight with the show 5 Times Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. But the show that made him a popular face of the Telly industry was Ekta Kapoor’s show, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, opposite Erica Fernandes. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his fans are inspired by his fashionable looks. He is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure to work out regularly for maintaining his ripped physique. Here are few times Parth Samthaan offer glimpses of his toned muscles in sleeveless t-shirt outfits.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram

    By the pool

    In the picture, the actor has sported a loose sleeveless tank t-shirt along with shorts as he enjoys by the pool on relaxed weekend.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram

    Rogue look

    Parth is seen in a blue sleeveless t-shirt along with white pants and a locket chain. He has sported black sunglasses as he stands by the countryside area.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram

    Post workout pic

    In the picture, Parth is seen flaunting his toned arms and shoulders as he worked out in the gym. He has sported a grey t-shirt.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram

    Traditional look

    Parth Samthaan is looking dapper in the yellow sleeveless kurta as he displays his muscular arms in the picture.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram

    Enjoying on trip

    In the picture, Parth is seen taking leisure in enjoying the beverage as he flaunts his tones arms in a blue sleeveless T-shirt and sunglasses on the trip.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk