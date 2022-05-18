5 Times Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s Parth Samthaan flaunted his muscles in sleeveless t-shirts

Paarth Samthaan is among the most stylish and stunning actors in the entertainment industry. He came to the limelight with the show 5 Times Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. But the show that made him a popular face of the Telly industry was Ekta Kapoor’s show, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, opposite Erica Fernandes. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his fans are inspired by his fashionable looks. He is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure to work out regularly for maintaining his ripped physique. Here are few times Parth Samthaan offer glimpses of his toned muscles in sleeveless t-shirt outfits.
Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram
In the picture, the actor has sported a loose sleeveless tank t-shirt along with shorts as he enjoys by the pool on relaxed weekend.
Parth is seen in a blue sleeveless t-shirt along with white pants and a locket chain. He has sported black sunglasses as he stands by the countryside area.
In the picture, Parth is seen flaunting his toned arms and shoulders as he worked out in the gym. He has sported a grey t-shirt.
Parth Samthaan is looking dapper in the yellow sleeveless kurta as he displays his muscular arms in the picture.
In the picture, Parth is seen taking leisure in enjoying the beverage as he flaunts his tones arms in a blue sleeveless T-shirt and sunglasses on the trip.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
