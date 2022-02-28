5 times Parth Samthaan aced traditional look with ease

1 / 5

Parth traditional look 1

Parth Samthaan is among the most popular and highly followed actors in the television sector. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and also keeps his fans updated by posting pictures on social media. Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame is quite fashionable and he can easily sport both Indian and western attires. He is seen very less in traditional attires, hence here are a few snaps of the handsome actor in Indian sherwani. In the picture, he has sported a white embroidery work kurta pajamas. He has paired it with a yellow half jacket which also has all-over embroidery. He paired it with black mojris. The caption read, “Dulha Tayyar hain”.

Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram