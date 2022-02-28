5 times Parth Samthaan aced traditional look with ease

Parth Samthaan is among the most popular and highly followed actors in the television sector. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and also keeps his fans updated by posting pictures on social media. Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame is quite fashionable and he can easily sport both Indian and western attires. He is seen very less in traditional attires, hence here are a few snaps of the handsome actor in Indian sherwani.
In the picture, he has sported a white embroidery work kurta pajamas. He has paired it with a yellow half jacket which also has all-over embroidery. He paired it with black mojris. The caption read, “Dulha Tayyar hain”.
Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan instagram
In the picture, he is looking dashing in a yellow kurta with a yellow Koti, which has all-over embroidery work in yellow. He captioned, “They call me yellow mellow The one with the haldi !!!!!!! #ethnicwear #yellowglow”.
In the photo, he had a worn golden silk kurta pajama along with a red jacket. It has golden motif work all over it. He captioned, “Dulha ready hain but first —- Yaar ki shaadi hain congratulations @harshgupta21 if you know what I mean and @ankitaghulegupta wish you a happy married life”
The sangeet outfit of Parth Samthaan has got us floored as he sported a black sherwani with shimmer work all over it. He captioned, “Badan pe Sitare lapete huye zaraaa paas aao kidhar jaa rahi ho #sangeet #bhaikishaadi #pune #wedding Sangeet outfit”.
In the picture, he has donned a cool traditional look, with a beige kurta pajama and golden embroidery worn overcoat. He had also sported sunglasses with the look.