Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan: 8 shirtless photos of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star that will make you swoon

Parth Samthaan Birthday Special

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan turns a year older today. Due to his charming looks, ravishing personality and talent, he is loved a lot by his fans. The actor has been winning hearts with his performance in Ekta Kapoor's KZK. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes who essays the role of Prerna Sharma is loved by many. Samthaan is an active social media user. A day before his birthday, Parth's co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey surprised him with a cake and celebrated his birthday on the sets. The co-stars organized a money-themed cake with an edible currently which was made especially for the birthday boy. If you scroll through his Instagram, you'd find a lot of shirtless pictures of the star. Anyone who follows him knows that he keeps treating his millions of followers with his shirtless pictures that are just hard to resist. In case you've missed out on any, do not worry as we have got you covered. On the occasion of his birthday, we have compiled a list of his shirtless photos that will certainly make you swoon.

Photo Credit : Instagram