A look at these adorable photos of Parth Samthaan with his mom

Parth Samthaan is an Indian television actor known for playing Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan is currently one of the most trending actors in the entertainment industry as well as on social media. The actor receives immense attention from his female fans. Parth who is currently playing Mr Anurag Basu has gone on to become one of the most popular television shows in recent times with whopping TRP rates. Meanwhile, Parth's on-screen chemistry with his co-star Erica Fernandes is thoroughly cherished by the audiences. The show, which resumed shooting recently after a period of hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus spread and consequential lockdown, has been once again halted after Parth Samthaan was tested positive for the virus. The actor took to social media to confirm the same and urged people who have been in close proximity with him to get themselves tested as well. The rest of the cast also underwent tests. As per the reports, Parth is in stable condition as he has kept himself in self-quarantine. We hope the heartthrob gets well soon as his entire fans pray for him. His mother, whom he states to be his first love and his only pillar amidst the ever-changing world has his back always no matter what. Take a look at these photos of them together with each other through all times.

Photo Credit : Instagram