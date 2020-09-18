Parth Samthaan: BTS Pics of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star with Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and others

1 / 7

Parth Samthaan snaps with his co stars

Parth Samthaan has earlier revealed that he is quitting his hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay to focus on films. But now the show is reportedly airing its last episode on October 3. The show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as the leads received a lot of love but with poor TRPs remaining a major concern, the channel decided to pull the plug off the show. One of the most popular and talented stars of the TV industry, Parth has been giving us glimpses of his personal life. From his throwback photos to his pictures with his dogs, the actor has been connecting with his fans during this lockdown. Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts by his performance on MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik Malhotra. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's romance on-screen made fans of the show go crazy about their chemistry. His on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes is one of the reasons for the popularity of KZK apart from its interesting twists and turns. There were rumours about the two actors seeing each other which were put to rest by Parth in an interview as he shared, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it." Today, we have these photos of the TV star with his cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Photo Credit : Parth Samnthaan's instagram