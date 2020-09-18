Advertisement
Parth Samthaan: BTS Pics of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star with Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and others

Take a look at these stunning throwback snaps of Parth Samthaan with the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. From parties to behind the scenes, the pics reveal the bond they share.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 03:07 pm
    Parth Samthaan snaps with his co stars

    Parth Samthaan has earlier revealed that he is quitting his hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay to focus on films. But now the show is reportedly airing its last episode on October 3. The show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as the leads received a lot of love but with poor TRPs remaining a major concern, the channel decided to pull the plug off the show. One of the most popular and talented stars of the TV industry, Parth has been giving us glimpses of his personal life. From his throwback photos to his pictures with his dogs, the actor has been connecting with his fans during this lockdown. Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts by his performance on MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik Malhotra. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's romance on-screen made fans of the show go crazy about their chemistry. His on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes is one of the reasons for the popularity of KZK apart from its interesting twists and turns. There were rumours about the two actors seeing each other which were put to rest by Parth in an interview as he shared, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it." Today, we have these photos of the TV star with his cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samnthaan's instagram

    Good times with this one

    The two leading stars of the hit show share a frame in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samnthaan's instagram

    The best work mates

    Meet the Basu' and the Sharmas.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan's instagram

    All the smiling faces

    Meet the stunning cast prepping for their shoot here.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan's instagram

    Another memorable snap

    The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay chilling post work.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samnthaan's instagram

    Happiest around them

    How cute does Parth look in this snap?

    Photo Credit : Parth Samnthaan's instagram

    The hilarious trio

    Surely ruling the social media with these quirky expressions.

    Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan's instagram

