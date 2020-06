Parth Samthaan: His TV Debut to almost becoming an Architect; Interesting facts of Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

1 / 7

Parth Samthaan's facts will leave you surprised

Parth Samthaan is treating his fans every now and then with his pictures this lockdown. From pictures with his pets to his finally satisfying his craving for biryani with a cute post, the actor has managed to charm his fans despite lockdown. On the work front, Parth is currently winning hearts as Anurag Basu in popular Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Fans are loving his chemistry with Prerna aka Erica Fernandes. Also, the show's intriguing storyline and amazing twists and turns are keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts by his performance on MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as Manik Malhotra. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's romance on-screen made fans of the show go crazy about their chemistry. The actor recently shared the secret behind his skin on his Instagram. The chemistry between him and his co star Erica Fernandes made way for several rumours too, Parth shared in an interview"We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it." You will be surprised to know that this heartthrob of TV was supposed to become an architect post-school. Today we have some lesser-known facts about the TV star that will surprise you

Photo Credit : Instagram