Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor shared a post about the same for others who came in contact with him in the past few days, "Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 .although I have mild symptoms. I would urge and request everyone who been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctor's guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care." The shootings of the widely popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay have come to a standstill. Just about two weeks ago, the cast began shooting for the daily soap again and now the entire cast is getting their tests done to ensure that they are safe.. Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts by his performance on MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as Manik Malhotra. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's romance on-screen made fans of the show go crazy about their chemistry. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes on his current show is one of the reasons for the popularity of the show apart from its interesting twists and turns. Parth's good looks along with his talent as an actor has gained him, immense love, throughout the country. Today we have some interesting things revealed by the actor about his career so far. Take a look.

