Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel

Parth Samthaan's social media is getting interesting with every passing day and today we have these throwback photos of the actor's vacations which reveal his love for travel. Check photos.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 03:38 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these vacation snaps of Parth Samthaan

    Parth Samnthaan recently shared a picture of himself enjoying a plate of biryani with the caption" Getting back to normalcy." The actor is seen wearing a white tee and styling it with a pair of shades and looks all excited to devour into the flavours of the biryani. One of the most popular and talented stars of TV industry, Parth has been giving us glimpses of his personal life never before this lockdown. From his throwback photos to his pictures with his pet dogs, the actor has been connecting with his fans like never before this lockdown. Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts by his performance on MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as Manik Malhotra with his charming looks. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's romance on-screen made fans of the show go crazy about their chemistry. The actor recently shared the tricks to a youthful skin on his Instagram. Parth who plays the role of Anurag Basu in the wildly popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His on screen chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes is one of the reasons for the popularity of the show apart from its interesting twists and turns. There were rumors about the two actors seeing each other which were put to rest by Parth in an interview as he shared"We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumors, so we don’t need to deal with it." His social media is filled with photos of the actor at various tropical beaches and holiday getaways which makes reveals his travel junkie side. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Loving the nature

    The actor enjoys a lush green view in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Never getting tired of this refreshment

    Parth enjoys a sip of his coconut water in a beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Enjoying the vacay days

    Looking stunning as ever in a blue sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    The tropical look

    Parth in his charming self in a floral shirt and white pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Missing the chilly evening

    We love Parth's holiday look from Europe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Need some beach post lockdown

    Thats what his picture is making our hearts say.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Chasing the sun set

    Can you guess who is holding Parth here in this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Vacation mode on

    We love how his style is so experimental.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Holiday mode with style on point

    Love his all black look and Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Enjoying his journey

    Parth looks through the window for the passing halts in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Breezy and casual

    His stunning look for a yacht is giving major style goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    His experimental style

    Parth's holiday looks are surely impeccable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Never giving fitness a miss

    Parth snapped post his jogging session even on a holiday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Ride back home

    We just can't get enough of his charming looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

