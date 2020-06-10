Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel

1 / 15

Check out these vacation snaps of Parth Samthaan

Parth Samnthaan recently shared a picture of himself enjoying a plate of biryani with the caption" Getting back to normalcy." The actor is seen wearing a white tee and styling it with a pair of shades and looks all excited to devour into the flavours of the biryani. One of the most popular and talented stars of TV industry, Parth has been giving us glimpses of his personal life never before this lockdown. From his throwback photos to his pictures with his pet dogs, the actor has been connecting with his fans like never before this lockdown. Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts by his performance on MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as Manik Malhotra with his charming looks. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's romance on-screen made fans of the show go crazy about their chemistry. The actor recently shared the tricks to a youthful skin on his Instagram. Parth who plays the role of Anurag Basu in the wildly popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His on screen chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes is one of the reasons for the popularity of the show apart from its interesting twists and turns. There were rumors about the two actors seeing each other which were put to rest by Parth in an interview as he shared"We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumors, so we don’t need to deal with it." His social media is filled with photos of the actor at various tropical beaches and holiday getaways which makes reveals his travel junkie side. Check photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram