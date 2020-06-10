/
/
/
Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel
Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel
Parth Samthaan's social media is getting interesting with every passing day and today we have these throwback photos of the actor's vacations which reveal his love for travel. Check photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2389 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 10, 2020 03:38 pm
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15
Add new comment