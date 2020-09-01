Parvathy Thiruvothu looks gorgeous in selfies and will leave you in awe of her glow; Take a look

1 / 10

Parvathy Thiruvothu's beautiful selfies

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one popular actress of the South Indian film industry. The actress made her acting debut in the Malayalam film "Out of Syllabus" and later went on to star in many films. The beautiful actress is well known for her performances in films such as Notebook, Milana, Poo, City of God, Bangalore Days, Charlie, Koode, Uyare and more. Parvathy made her debut in Bollywood with Qarib Qarib Singlle opposite late actor Irrfan. The actress' performance in the same won many hearts and is remembered till date. She is one celebrity who challenges the actor within herself and takes up different roles. She was last seen in Virus and up next, she will be seen in Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam. The same also features Roshan Mathew, Siddique among others. Fans of the actress loved her last film. On the personal side, Parvathy is very active on social media. During the lockdown as well, she has been keeping fans updated about her quarantine life. From sharing beautiful selfies to workout pictures and more, Parvathy's social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of the beautiful selfies shared by the actress on Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram