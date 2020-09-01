Advertisement
Parvathy Thiruvothu looks gorgeous in selfies and will leave you in awe of her glow; Take a look

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one popular actress of the South Indian film industry. Today, let's take a look at some of the beautiful selfies shared by the actress on Instagram.
  • 1 / 10
    Parvathy Thiruvothu's beautiful selfies

    Parvathy Thiruvothu is one popular actress of the South Indian film industry. The actress made her acting debut in the Malayalam film "Out of Syllabus" and later went on to star in many films. The beautiful actress is well known for her performances in films such as Notebook, Milana, Poo, City of God, Bangalore Days, Charlie, Koode, Uyare and more. Parvathy made her debut in Bollywood with Qarib Qarib Singlle opposite late actor Irrfan. The actress' performance in the same won many hearts and is remembered till date. She is one celebrity who challenges the actor within herself and takes up different roles. She was last seen in Virus and up next, she will be seen in Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam. The same also features Roshan Mathew, Siddique among others. Fans of the actress loved her last film. On the personal side, Parvathy is very active on social media. During the lockdown as well, she has been keeping fans updated about her quarantine life. From sharing beautiful selfies to workout pictures and more, Parvathy's social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of the beautiful selfies shared by the actress on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Her smile!

    The Uyare star's smile is enough to melt many hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Perfect click

    "Wearing it. Being it. Being," captioned the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Gorgeous

    "When your breath is just right! #relearningthebasics," captioned Parvathy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beautiful just the way she is

    The actress looks beautiful as ever in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Hair goals

    What do you have to say about this pic of the actress?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Selfie on point

    The actress captioned this pic as, “Tell me one of the best things about your life these days?” “Oh! I’m ACTUALLY as happy as I look in my photos!” #bam #nofilter

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Love this pic

    The actress looks fabulous in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Beauty personified

    "Forever is made up of nows." - Emily Dickinson," captioned Parvathy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Simplicity at its best

    Sharing this beautiful pic, Parvathy wrote, "You are never stronger...than when you land on the other side of despair. - Zadie Smith (White Teeth) This photo was clicked last year when I was going through deep despair. Now I'm on the other side. I agree with Zadie Smith!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

