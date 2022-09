Paul Walker Birthday

Paul Walker is best known for being the protagonist of the Fast & Furious franchise as the undercover-cop-turned-car-racer Brian O’Conner for six films until he passed away in 2013. Walker's loss was a big shock for the industry as the franchise that was built on his shoulders was on the list of becoming the highest-grossing movie series when a car accident took his life. Walker was not only loved for his acting prowess but also for his down-to-earth humble personality. Celebrate the legend on his birth anniversary and find out some lesser-known facts about the life of Paul Walker.