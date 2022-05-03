5 Times Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia gave couple goals with this charismatic chemistry

1 / 6

Eijaz and Pavvitra pics

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love when they met inside the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Though Eijaz was in the house for a short span of time, they formed a strong bond with each other. After coming out of the house the duo declared their relationship to the world. They love going on trips together and often share pictures of them having the best time of their lives. Here are a few pictures of the couple which offers a glimpse of their strong bond.

Photo Credit : Pavvitra Punia Instagram