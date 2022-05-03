5 Times Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia gave couple goals with this charismatic chemistry

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love when they met inside the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Though Eijaz was in the house for a short span of time, they formed a strong bond with each other. After coming out of the house the duo declared their relationship to the world. They love going on trips together and often share pictures of them having the best time of their lives. Here are a few pictures of the couple which offers a glimpse of their strong bond.
Photo Credit : Pavvitra Punia Instagram
In the picture, the couple is seen enjoying a date in a cabin that is filled with balloons.
The couple looks adorable as Eijaz Khan is seen hugging Pavvitra lovingly and get clicked at the theatre.
In the picture, the couple is giving fashion goals with their stylish looks. Pavvitra has sported a black saree with designer blouse. Eijaz has sported an embroidery work green sherwani with white pyjamas.
The couple loves nature and whenever they get free time, they take trips to places with natural abundance. Their lit-up face shows they enjoyed their trip.
The couple also enjoys the festival and customs of each other. They looked stunning in shimmery outfits as they were seen at a friend’s iftar party.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app