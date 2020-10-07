Advertisement
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia: Journey, rumours of dating Sidharth and relationship with Paras Chhabra

Pavitra Punia is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14 right now. Take a look at her interesting and unknown facts.
20681 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Interesting things to know about Pavitra Punia

    Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is currently creating a huge buzz. From seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan getting into a fight, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya's blooming friendship to Nikki Tamboli's tiff with Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol, Bigg Boss contestants are in news for different reasons. Talking about Pavitra Punia, in particular, she is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. The makers of the show recently shared a new promo of the upcoming episode and it has taken the internet by storm. In Tonight's episode, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal and Nikki Tamboli will do everything possible to impress Sidharth Shukla in order to earn the immunity power. According to the promo, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli will be seen getting into a war of words with each other. An angry Pavitra is also shown throwing a tray on Nikki Tamboli. Jasmin is also seen getting into a fight with Nikki during the task. Fans are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode. As we look forward to it, take a look at some of the interesting things you may still not know about Pavitra Punia.

    Photo Credit : Paras Chhabra Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Real name

    The actress' real name is Neha Singh.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    IPS officer

    Before making a career in acting, Pavitra wanted to become an IPS officer.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    The beginning of her career

    Pavitra began her career with MTV's reality show Splitsvilla 3.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Acting debut

    The beautiful actress made her acting debut with the show Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi playing the cameo role of Dalljiet.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Lead role opposite Sidharth Shukla

    She got her first lead role in the show Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla. Post that, she did shows like Welcome-Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Baalveer Returns and more.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Shukla Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Films

    Apart from doing shows, she has also acted in Mukul Mishra's directorial movie Siddhartha - Love, Lust, Peace.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Love life

    In the past, Pavitra was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla. However, he denied the same. She was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

