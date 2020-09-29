Advertisement
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia's breathtaking PHOTOS that you should not miss

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia's breathtaking PHOTOS that you should not miss

Pavitra Punia is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Ahead of her grand entry in the show hosted by Salman Khan, check out her stunning pictures.
10833 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Pavitra Punia's stunning pictures

    Pavitra Punia's stunning pictures

    Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of buzz right now. The celebrities who will be seen in the Bigg Boss house are Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Sneha Ullal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurrpal and Shardul Pandit. Talking about Pavitra Punia, in particular, her real name is Neha Singh. Yes, you read it right! The actress is popular for playing the role of Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. She also played Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne.. Preeto and Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3. Some other shows she has been a part of includes Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach.. Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan and Baalveer Returns. She also participated in Splitsvilla 3. The actress' personal life creates as much buzz as her professional life. The beautiful actress was dating Paras Chhabra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13. However, Pavitra and Paras parted ways after five months of dating. Pavitra is very active on social media. She often shares her stunning photos that will leave you mesmerised. Having said that, here's a look at her most beautiful photos that you must check out.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    The actress has got a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Beach babe

    Beach babe

    This picture of the actress is beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Bling it on

    Bling it on

    The actress has got an amazing sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    The actress looks splendid in black saree.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Red Alert

    Red Alert

    She definitely knows how to slay. This is one of the impressive looks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Style on point

    Style on point

    She is one of the stylish TV actresses. From rocking a casual avatar to pulling off a traditional outfit, Pavitra knows how to look her best and give fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    She looks breathtakingly beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Boss lady

    Boss lady

    This pic of the actress gives boss lady vibes.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Beautiful personified

    Beautiful personified

    The actress' this pic screams beauty goals.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Drop-dead gorgeous

    This pic will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Dressed to kill

    Dressed to kill

    This pic proves she has an impeccable sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram

