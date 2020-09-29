Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia's breathtaking PHOTOS that you should not miss

1 / 12

Pavitra Punia's stunning pictures

Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of buzz right now. The celebrities who will be seen in the Bigg Boss house are Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Sneha Ullal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurrpal and Shardul Pandit. Talking about Pavitra Punia, in particular, her real name is Neha Singh. Yes, you read it right! The actress is popular for playing the role of Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. She also played Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne.. Preeto and Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3. Some other shows she has been a part of includes Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach.. Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan and Baalveer Returns. She also participated in Splitsvilla 3. The actress' personal life creates as much buzz as her professional life. The beautiful actress was dating Paras Chhabra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13. However, Pavitra and Paras parted ways after five months of dating. Pavitra is very active on social media. She often shares her stunning photos that will leave you mesmerised. Having said that, here's a look at her most beautiful photos that you must check out.

Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram