1 / 5

Pavitra Punia's rumoured linkups and dating history

Pavitra Punia is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. She has been creating buzz due to various reasons. Her camaraderie with Eijaz Khan always makes news. That's not all! Her fights with Rahul Vaidya has also been the topic of discussion. As we know, Pavitra is said to be one of the strong contestants of this season. The actress is one of the popular stars of the TV industry. She has been a part of many shows. Apart from her professional life, Pavitra's love life has been creating buzz too. In one of the episodes, Pavitra admitted to being in a relationship with two men at the same time. The video came out at the time when her ex and actor Paras Chhabra claimed that she was married while she was dating him. The actress has made many surprising revelations about her past life so far. Speaking of that, here's a list of her rumoured linkups and dating history.

Photo Credit : Colors TV