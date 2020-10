1 / 9

Pavitra Punia's stunning looks in sarees

Pavitra Punia is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The beautiful actress has been creating buzz for many reasons. From Pavitra's fights with Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli to her camaraderie with Eijaz Khan, she has been making news everyday. Given her amazing performances in tasks, she has been called as one of the strong contestants. Pavitra is one of the most popular TV actresses. She is popularly known for portraying Geet Dhillon in Love U Zindagi. The actress even participated in Splitsvilla 3. Later, she went on to star in shows like Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan and Baalveer Returns. Pavitra enjoys great popularity. She has good fan following on Instagram as well. Going by her social media posts, she is very fond of tattoos. She has many tattoos on her body. Apart from that, as you might see, she also has an impeccable sense of style. From casuals to ethnic wear, she knows how to slay. Her love for sarees is quite evident in the Instagram pictures. Having said that, here are some of her best looks in sarees that will make you fall for her.

Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram