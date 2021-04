1 / 9

Pavitra Punia’s selfies

Pavitra Punia is a very popular name in the television industry. Having done some of the very high TRP rated television daily soaps like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne...Preeto, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach, Kaali Shaktoyin Se, Naagin 3, Daayan, and the popular Sony SAB sitcom Balveer Returns, the actress has also made a huge name for herself after participating in MTV’s romantic reality series Splitsvilla and then participating in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ season 14. Ever since the actor entered the game show, she started appearing as a potential winner because of her strong opinions and viewpoints that she used to put forward. Pavitra Punia’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house also caught a lot of attention because of her brewing love story with a television actor and her co-contestant, Eijaz Khan. Even though Pavitra Punia got eliminated from the game show in only a couple of weeks, she sure made a mark for herself amongst the audience. The celebrity is also very active on the internet and never fails to entertain her fans with goofy and informative posts. Scrolling through Pavitra Punia’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she loves clicking selfies. Here are Pavitra Punia’s selfies that will make her fans and followers fall in love with her even more. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pavitra Punia Instagram