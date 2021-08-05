5 Photos of Pawan Kalyan with his family to show love remains the same always

1 / 5

Pawan Kalyan's third wife and kids

The man of masses, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is quite a busy man with his professional and political work commitments. He always keeps his personal life very low key and every and now when his family photo pops up on the internet, they go viral in minutes. The actor has a controversial personal life so it is always kept under wraps up but fans always want to know more of his family life so today we share a glimpse into his life with these amazing photos. Pawan Kalyan married Nandini in 1997, one year after his film debut. Later, he fell in love with Renu Desai on the sets of their film Badri and married her in 2009, also has two kids – son Akira and daughter Aadya. However, the couple got divorced in 2012. The actor yet again married for the third time with Russian Anna Lezhneva and has a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanona and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Take a look at a few rare family photos of Pawan Kalyan.

Photo Credit : Chiranjeevi Instagram