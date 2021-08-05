5 Photos of Pawan Kalyan with his family to show love remains the same always
Pawan Kalyan is one such actor who maintains a low-key life when it comes to personal life. However, fans always want to know more about his family and these photos of him with his wives and kids are pure love.
Pawan Kalyan's third wife and kids
The man of masses, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is quite a busy man with his professional and political work commitments. He always keeps his personal life very low key and every and now when his family photo pops up on the internet, they go viral in minutes. The actor has a controversial personal life so it is always kept under wraps up but fans always want to know more of his family life so today we share a glimpse into his life with these amazing photos.
Pawan Kalyan married Nandini in 1997, one year after his film debut. Later, he fell in love with Renu Desai on the sets of their film Badri and married her in 2009, also has two kids – son Akira and daughter Aadya. However, the couple got divorced in 2012. The actor yet again married for the third time with Russian Anna Lezhneva and has a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanona and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Take a look at a few rare family photos of Pawan Kalyan.
Pawan Kalyan and his second wife Renu Desai
Pawan Kalyan with his ex-wife Renu Desai on the sets on their film Badri, where they fell deeply in love. She calls him Kalyan garu, which shows the respect she has always.
Pawan Kalyan with his kids
Pawan Kalyan is very close to his kids. This monochrome picture of him with his second wife's kids Akhira Nandan and Aadhya proves their love for each other.
Pawan Kalyan with his daughter Aadhya
Daughters are forever loved by dads. This picture of Pawan Kalyan with his first daughter Aadhya is purest.
Pawan Kalyan with his third wife
Pawan Kalyan's third marriage is very private. This photo of Pawan Kalyan with his Russian wife Anna Lezhneva holding god proves love is beyond everything.
